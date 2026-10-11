Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
IDF says troops killed suspect who crossed Gaza ceasefire line
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
The IDF says troops killed a Palestinian suspect who crossed the Yellow Line in southern Gaza earlier today, posing an “immediate threat.”
The military says the suspect was killed shortly after troops identified him.
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