Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
All 22 Indian crew rescued and safe after incident off UAE coast, consulate says
All 22 Indian crew members aboard the MT GEM No. 2 oil tanker were rescued and safe after an incident off the United Arab Emirates’ Ras Al Khaimah coast, the Indian consulate says, without giving details of the incident.
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