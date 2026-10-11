Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

All 22 Indian crew rescued and safe after incident off UAE coast, consulate says

By Reuters Today, 8:10 am
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All 22 Indian crew members aboard the MT GEM No. 2 oil tanker were rescued and safe after an incident off the United Arab Emirates’ Ras Al Khaimah coast, the Indian consulate says, without giving details of the incident.

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