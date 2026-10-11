Pope Leo to undergo surgery for small growth on lung

Pope Leo says that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he will be undergoing surgery this week to remove it.

Leo, 71, tells pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth is “well-contained” and caught at an early stage.

“Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors found a localized nodule in my lung,” says the pontiff. “It was detected at a very early stage and is well contained.”

“The doctors believe it is advisable to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it,” he says. “The operation is already scheduled for the next few days.”

The Vatican press office says the pope’s recovery from surgery is expected to take about a week.