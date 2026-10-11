Military court sentences Palestinian to 45 years for 2022 shooting attack on bus carrying soldiers

A military court has sentenced Muhammad Walid Ahmad Saeed to 45 years in prison for taking part in a 2022 shooting attack on a bus in the West Bank’s Jordan Valley carrying IDF soldiers, and trying to set it on fire.

Saeed and three accomplices blocked the bus on September 4, 2022, poured flammable material on it and opened fire with an M16 rifle, the military prosecution says. The driver and two soldiers were wounded.

After the driver was hit, an officer aboard stopped the bus from veering toward the roadside barrier, preventing further casualties. Saeed and his accomplices fled the scene and were later arrested.

Saeed pleaded guilty to attempted murder as part of a group. The court also imposed a suspended sentence and a NIS 15,000 fine ($4,900), and ordered him to pay NIS 700,000 ($230,000) in compensation to the victims.

Proceedings against his three alleged accomplices are ongoing.