Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Tanker damaged after being hit in Strait of Hormuz, marine agency says
A tanker heading outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was struck on its port side by an unidentified projectile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says.
It says the strike damaged the vessel but left all crew safe and caused no reported environmental impact.
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