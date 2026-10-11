Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

IDF investigates suspicious man-made cave found in central Israel

By Stav Levaton Today, 4:00 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Security forces are investigating a cave discovered yesterday by a civilian near the community of Horshim in central Israel, adjacent to the West Bank, the military says.

An initial investigation finds that the cave had no exit or connecting passage, ruling out the possibility that it was a tunnel. Digging tools were found inside, but no weapons were found in or around the cave, according to the military.

“Investigators are continuing to examine the findings and search the area around the site,” the IDF says.

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