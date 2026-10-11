Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Iran says US response to its proposal to reopen Hormuz was ‘insufficient’

By Reuters Today, 7:08 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, says that the United States’ reply to Iran’s seven conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz was “insufficient,” Iranian state media reports.

Washington needs to clarify the issues that remain unclear to Tehran, Iran’s security chief adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.