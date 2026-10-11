Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Iran says US response to its proposal to reopen Hormuz was ‘insufficient’
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, says that the United States’ reply to Iran’s seven conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz was “insufficient,” Iranian state media reports.
Washington needs to clarify the issues that remain unclear to Tehran, Iran’s security chief adds.
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