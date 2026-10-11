Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Netanyahu condemns ‘horrific’ attack on Riyadh airport

By AFP Today, 6:32 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns yesterday’s “horrific terrorist attack” by Yemen’s Houthis on Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia that killed at least 12 and injured hundreds.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the horrific terrorist attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh,” Netanyahu writes on X, adding that he extends Israel’s “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims.

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