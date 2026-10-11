Netanyahu condemns ‘horrific’ attack on Riyadh airport

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns yesterday’s “horrific terrorist attack” by Yemen’s Houthis on Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia that killed at least 12 and injured hundreds.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the horrific terrorist attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh,” Netanyahu writes on X, adding that he extends Israel’s “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims.

JUST IN: ???????????????? Footage of large scale destruction at Terminal 3 of Riyadh Airport pic.twitter.com/a33VbRfeep — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 10, 2026