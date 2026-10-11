Woman killed in Beersheba, allegedly by her husband, named as Nania Melda

The woman stabbed and killed in Beersheba last night, allegedly by her husband, is named as 40-year-old Nania Melda.

The couple’s youngest child, a boy aged five, was at home when his mother was stabbed multiple times, and tried to get help from a neighbor.

“The boy tried to call me at night. I woke up at 6 a.m. and saw a missed call from him,” the neighbor tells Ynet news.

According to reports, the victim’s husband phoned police and told them he had murdered his wife.

According to the Michal Sela Forum, 14 women have been killed by family members this year. The forum was founded by Lili Ben Ami after her sister was brutally murdered by her partner on Rosh Hashanah in 2019.