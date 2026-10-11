Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Canadian Jewish group calls for ‘moral clarity’ after anti-Israel protesters laud ‘martyrs’

By JTA and ToI Staff Today, 8:31 am
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Anti-Israel protest in Toronto, Canada on Oct. 10, 2026. (Emma Paidra/JTA)
Anti-Israel protest in Toronto, Canada on Oct. 10, 2026. (Emma Paidra/JTA)

A Canadian Jewish group expresses concern and calls for “moral clarity” after hundreds of anti-Israel protesters marched in Toronto with chants of “we will honor all our martyrs” and “In my lifetime I will see Palestinians living free!”

The protest also featured antisemitic chants, including “Overthrow the Epstein class,” a slogan referring to the late Jewish sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Canada’s Integrated Threat Assessment Centre has warned about the consequences of turning a blind eye: when targeting of the Jewish community becomes frequent and normalized, it can push susceptible individuals toward violence,” says the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs. “Events praising the ‘resistance’ responsible for the October 7 atrocities as communities gather to mourn the murdered demands moral clarity from civic leaders about what is acceptable in our society.”

Canada has seen rising attacks on its Jewish community in the wake of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught.

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