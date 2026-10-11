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Unknown actor claims to leak WhatsApp messages from account of PM’s key adviser Urich

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Jonatan Urich arrives for a court hearing in the Tel Aviv District Court on July 14, 2026 (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Jonatan Urich arrives for a court hearing in the Tel Aviv District Court on July 14, 2026 (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

WhatsApp conversations apparently taken from the account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior adviser Jonatan Urich have leaked online.

The conversations with several individuals were posted to a small website by the leaker. Some have now been disseminated on social media.

Many more conversations, including with top political and media figures, appear on the website with the tagline “To be revealed soon.”

The leaker states: “Welcome to Jonatan Urich’s WhatsApp. All the information presented here was sent to the United Arab Emirates at Mr. Urich’s initiative. Additional information will be released in the coming days.”

The Calcalist outlet reported last month that authorities in the United Arab Emirates can access Urich’s WhatsApp messages and media files because he uses a third-party service, Ultramsg, based in the Gulf state to send messages. Under Emirati law, that gives the government broad access to such messages, according to the report.

There is currently no comment from Urich on the matter.

Also last month, Haaretz reported that Urich had created an artificial intelligence system for monitoring media reports surrounding the premier and his wife that led to a security breach, exposing sensitive information, before it was taken down.

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