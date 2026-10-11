Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Operations still halted at Riyadh airport following deadly attack, aviation source says
Operations at Riyadh’s international airport continue to be suspended following fatal attacks on the facility, a senior aviation source in the Saudi capital says, after authorities announced a temporary closure the night before.
“Riyadh airport has suspended operations again today. They informed us of this at dawn,” the source says.
Air traffic monitor Flightradar24 also noted the suspension, saying “the closure of Riyadh Airport has been extended by another 24 hours, until 21:00 UTC today,” in a statement posted on X.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- EU responds to Houthi attack on Saudi airport: ‘Iran’s proxies pushing the region into a spiral of violence’
- Report: Police probe indicates Otzma Yehudit MK and CEO attacked cops as suspect escaped during during riot in West Bank settlement
- Netanyahu arrives in court to listen to testimony of former AG Mandelblit, who indicted him
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