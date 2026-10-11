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Operations still halted at Riyadh airport following deadly attack, aviation source says

By AFP Today, 10:32 am
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People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

Operations at Riyadh’s international airport continue to be suspended following fatal attacks on the facility, a senior aviation source in the Saudi capital says, after authorities announced a temporary closure the night before.

“Riyadh airport has suspended operations again today. They informed us of this at dawn,” the source says.

Air traffic monitor Flightradar24 also noted the suspension, saying “the closure of Riyadh Airport has been extended by another 24 hours, until 21:00 UTC today,” in a statement posted on X.

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