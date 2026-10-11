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US threatens to block arms for Ukraine over refinery attacks, FT reports

By Reuters Today, 9:08 pm
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The US is threatening to stop the procurement system that provides Ukraine with weapons in order to press Kyiv to halt its deep strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the Financial Times reports, citing officials in Europe.

The officials, who received calls from US officials or were briefed on them, say that the US is lobbying European capitals and Kyiv to try to end the attacks on Russian oil refineries, the report adds.

The White House does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The message from the US includes threats to cut off intelligence sharing and Purl (the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism for procuring US weapons for Ukraine, the report added.

“They are calling Kyiv… They are calling everyone [in Europe],” says an official who received a call from a US defense official, as per the report.

The report comes after US President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement today of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine that he said was “effective immediately,” but Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was still waiting to see details of the deal.

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