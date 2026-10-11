Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Netanyahu convenes security officials amid concerns of Iran escalation
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security discussion at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.
Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior security officials are also in attendance. The meeting follows the Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia today and comes amid growing concerns of escalation in the US-Iran war.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Lawyers who represents Jews accused of nationalist violence say two ‘security personnel’ arrested in West Bank
- PM’s aide says he’ll sue anyone who shares chats leaked from his phone; journalist Amit Segal defends their conversations
- Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries
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