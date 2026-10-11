Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Netanyahu convenes security officials amid concerns of Iran escalation

By Stav Levaton Today, 8:39 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security discussion at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior security officials are also in attendance. The meeting follows the Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia today and comes amid growing concerns of escalation in the US-Iran war.

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