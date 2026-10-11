Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Trump: Attack on Riyadh airport ‘not acceptable’
The attack on Riyadh’s international airport that killed at least a dozen people earlier today was “not acceptable,” US President Donald Trump says.
He tells reporters he “will be speaking” with Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the attack blamed on Yemen’s Houthis.
“What happened in Saudi Arabia’s not acceptable,” Trump adds.
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