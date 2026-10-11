Netanyahu allies shout at former AG Mandelblit as he enters court for testimony in PM trial
Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter
Former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit begins his testimony in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial. He enters the courtroom in the Jerusalem District Court to a chorus of denunciations from Likud MK Tali Gotliv and other Netanyahu allies.
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana is also present, as is Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
Mandelblit alleges that he was assaulted by Kan news anchor Ayala Hasson on his way in which she denies, saying she simply asked him questions while filming him with her cellphone.
Netanyahu’s defense attorney Amit Hadad is questioning Mandelblit about whom he met with before his testimony today and whether anyone prepared him for the testimony.
Mandelblit says he has not talked with anyone relevant to the case, and prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh objects strenuously to the line of questioning.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- EU responds to Houthi attack on Saudi airport: ‘Iran’s proxies pushing the region into a spiral of violence’
- Report: Police probe indicates Otzma Yehudit MK and CEO attacked cops as suspect escaped during during riot in West Bank settlement
- Netanyahu arrives in court to listen to testimony of former AG Mandelblit, who indicted him
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