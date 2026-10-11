Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
France condemns ‘heinous’ deadly attack by Houthis on Riyadh airport
France condemns the “heinous attack” by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis a day earlier on Riyadh’s international airport and stresses “total solidarity” with Saudi Arabia.
France, which is already lending troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia, “will continue to remain by its side in its defense of its territory and its infrastructure,” a foreign ministry statement says, calling on the Houthis to cease their attacks.
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