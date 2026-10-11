Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

IDF publishes footage showing armed Hamas operatives at Gaza hospital

By Stav Levaton Today, 6:28 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

The IDF publishes footage that it says shows Hamas operatives using Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza to “advance terror plots and try to rebuild the group’s capabilities.”

Armed men can be seen in the footage of the hospital grounds.

The military says the hospital, in Jabalia, currently operates as a clinic during the day, while Hamas continues to use the facility and its grounds as an operational hub. It accuses the group of “exploiting the presence of patients, medical staff and civilians as human shields, in violation of international law.”

In December 2024, Israeli forces conducted an operation in the hospital, seizing weapons and military equipment and detaining some 240 suspected terror operatives.

Gaza’s hospitals have repeatedly become battlegrounds in the war, with Israel accusing Hamas of regularly using them to shelter fighters, hold hostages, and conceal military infrastructure. The terror group has denied those claims, despite the IDF repeatedly providing evidence of such use.

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