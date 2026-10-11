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Trump urges Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to switch parties and become a Republican

By AP Today, 12:41 pm
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President Donald Trump passes Sen. John Fetterman as he departs after delivering the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, February 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
President Donald Trump passes Sen. John Fetterman as he departs after delivering the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, February 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

US President Donald Trump openly encourages Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to switch parties and become a Republican just weeks before the midterm elections could reshape control of Congress.

“I’d love to see him as a Republican,” Trump tells reporters at Joint Base Andrews as he returns to Washington from a rally in Tennessee. “He does better as a Republican than he does as a Democrat.”

The comments were among the most direct overtures by Trump to woo Fetterman into the GOP, a matter of growing importance as the party could lose its Senate majority in next month’s elections. With his everyman appeal, Fetterman was a Democratic star when he was first elected to the Senate in 2022. But during his time in Washington, he has split with Democrats on issues ranging from Israel to immigration, leading to speculation that he might switch parties.

A representative for Fetterman doesn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fetterman has repeatedly rejected the notion of becoming a Republican, writing in The Washington Post in May that he would be a “terrible Republican who still votes overwhelmingly with Democrats.”

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