Zelensky responds to Trump: ‘Up to our people’ to pick leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushes back against US counterpart Donald Trump’s call for him to be replaced, but says his country could hold elections if Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

Tensions have flared once again between the two leaders after Trump on Friday announced he would waive sanctions on a large quantity of Russian diesel to help lower fuel prices ahead of the November US midterm elections.

Yesterday, Trump lashed out at Zelensky over Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries, arguing they have contributed to soaring diesel prices, and called for him to be replaced by a leader who will settle the war.

“First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it’s up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader,” Zelensky tells ABC News in a televised interview.

Zelensky says he told Trump’s team that if they really wanted Ukraine to hold elections — their first since Russia’s invasion began in 2022 — “please tell Putin — give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections.”

Trump’s move to temporarily waive Russian oil sanctions has sparked backlash not only from Ukraine, but also many US allies in Europe, and even from some in his own Republican Party.

Zelensky notes the necessity of continued US support and says he hopes the latest dispute will not hurt the “unity” among Ukraine’s allies.

Zelenskyy: "Freedom, independence, Ukraine — we can't lose it. And the truth is on our side." pic.twitter.com/hTPLenFQ98 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2026

“To stop Putin — and I think this is the main goal, to stop him, this is the main deal, to stop this war… we count on American support,” he says.

“Then, and of course, we count on our European partners, and I hope that we will save this unity, Europe and the United States,” he adds, noting it is “really not simple.”

Russia’s heavy attacks this week showed it does not “feel real pressure” to end the war, he says.