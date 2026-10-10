5 UK health workers spread hate against Jews and Israel, cheered on Oct. 7 — report

Amid mounting reports of widespread antisemitism within the UK’s National Health Service, the British Daily Mail reported on Saturday that five NHS workers, including three doctors, made inflammatory statements against Jews and Israel.

The report follows up on a documentary released last month by the Campaign Against Antisemitism organization, which alleged that the NHS has been plagued by severe antisemitism in recent years, leaving a majority of British Jews concerned that they would not receive equal treatment because of their religious identity.

According to the Daily Mail, in December 2025 one NHS employee, Zaida Akhtar, shared a video that said the terrorist shooting that killed 15 people and wounded dozens at an Australian Jewish community Hanukkah party on Sydney’s Bondi Beach was a “false flag.”

Akhtar works as an occupational therapist at University Hospitals Birmingham, the paper said.

Other inflammatory comments came from Abdelaal Ragheb Elfarra, a Gazan-born GP at St. James’s University Hospital in Leeds, the newspaper reported. Those reportedly included a statement in December 2024 that “Israelis are much worse than Nazis” and a post he shared in July 2024 that said the Rothschild banking family was the “most wealthiest and influential family, believed to control all the world’s money” — a historic antisemitic trope employed by the Nazis, among others.

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Another doctor, Manchester-based psychiatrist Ahmed Sewehli, reportedly called at least twice on social media for the death of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and wrote in 2025 that “Zionism is the ideology of terror, mass murder, displacement and depravity” and that the Islamic State terror group was “learning new acts of depravity” from the Israeli military.

Those who say Zionism is NOT racism are being racist against Arabs. Arabs are being ethnically cleansed in Palestine (Gaza, Jerusalem and West Bank), Lebanon and parts of Syria, all in aid of a Zionist ideology. It never stops. — Ahmed Sewehli (@LibyanIntegrity) October 5, 2026

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The third doctor, British-Jordanian citizen Nadeem Crowe, was suspended in August 2024 from his position as an emergency room doctor with the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust after a colleague complained about his online activity, which included a call for police to investigate UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, whom Crowe described as “an absolute risk to Arabs and Muslims,” the paper added.

Another NHS employee, registered midwife Fatimah Mohamied, reportedly responded “Hell yeah!!!” to a post during the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, that said: “Palestinians have a right to resist their occupation — we have a right to support them.”

She was appointed “cultural safety champion” at London’s West Middlesex Hospital, the Daily Mail said, adding that she resigned in March 2024 and was referred by the NHS to law enforcement after accusations of antisemitism.

The referrals were dismissed, the paper said, and Mohamied has since filed claims against her former employer, which are still under adjudication.

Malignant: Antisemitism in the NHS Watch our full documentary on hate in healthcare now – and see just how widely this cancer has spread in the UK’s national health provider. pic.twitter.com/P3vFinVyoy Advertisement — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) September 14, 2026

The NHS has faced mounting complaints of antisemitism within its staff for the past several years, with the UK’s Antisemitism Policy Trust recording 99 antisemitic incidents in the healthcare sector, according to a report published last year.

In June, the UK government proposed new rules for the health system to fight antisemitism, including a ban on staff wearing political badges, including pro-Palestinian symbols.

Under the reforms, the NHS and the Department of Health and Social Care will introduce mandatory antisemitism training for senior leaders, as well as updated equality, diversity and human rights training for around 1.5 million staff, with specific content on antisemitism and anti-Muslim hostility.