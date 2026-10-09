Two men deny carrying out surveillance for Iran of Israeli embassy in UK

Two Iranian nationals accused of being tasked by Iran to carry out hostile surveillance on the Israeli Embassy in London, Britain’s oldest synagogue and other Israeli or Jewish targets pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Nematollah Shahsavani, 41, and Alireza Farasati, 22, appeared at London’s Old Bailey court and denied a single offense under the National Security Act. They were remanded in custody ahead of their trial, which is due to begin in April.

The pair are among several individuals who have been charged in separate cases with acting on behalf of Iran in Britain.

Britain has recently accused Iran of being behind a suspected plot targeting the US-linked RAF Fairford military base, with seven men arrested and then released on bail.

Iran has denied any involvement in hostile activity in Britain, including the alleged RAF Fairford plot, after which the US removed its B-1 bombers from the base.

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Shahsavani, a dual Iranian-British national, and Iranian national Farasati are alleged to have gathered information and undertaken reconnaissance in July and August 2025 on behalf of the Iranian intelligence services.

Their list of alleged targets included the Israeli Embassy, the Israeli Consulate and London’s Bevis Marks Synagogue. Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said one alleged target also included an unnamed individual “of intelligence interest” to Iran.

After they were charged in March, Britain’s Foreign Office said it had summoned Iran’s ambassador to the UK.