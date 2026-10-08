Dubai repatriation flights nixed after UAE pulls landing permit for Israeli carriers

Repatriation flights operated by Israeli carriers to bring citizens back safely from Dubai to Tel Aviv have been canceled after their UAE landing permit was revoked on Wednesday

“Arkia has engaged with all relevant parties to regain authorization and operate the flights,” the airline said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these efforts have so far been unsuccessful, and we are therefore forced to cancel the flights.”

Arkia said passengers will receive a full refund for their tickets. Additionally, passengers who independently reach a destination from which Arkia operates flights to Israel will receive a 10 percent discount on the purchase of a ticket to Israel.

El Al and Israir have also canceled their planned flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv through Thursday. Israel expected the effort of repatriation flights operated by Israeli carriers to conclude by Thursday.

Last week, after an attempted terror attack by an Omani copilot aboard a flydubai flight en route to Ben Gurion Airport, the Dubai-based carrier canceled all services to Tel Aviv pending an ongoing investigation into the incident. At the request of authorities, flydubai temporarily suspended operations to Tel Aviv at least through October 14, the airline said.

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The suspension left an estimated 10,000 Israelis stranded in Dubai and at other destinations from which they had been scheduled to return via the UAE. Flydubai had operated 10 daily flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, with approximately 170 passengers each, according to flight data.

The first repatriation flights from Dubai operated by Israeli airlines landed at Ben Gurion Airport late on Friday. At least 7,415 passengers have returned to Israel from Dubai on special flights operated by Israeli airlines and via Abu Dhabi on commercial flights by Etihad Airways, the Transportation Ministry said on Tuesday.

Delays tied to security preparations and baggage handling had already complicated the rescue flights before they began on Friday. It is unclear if the latest cancelations are linked to the same security arrangements.

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Etihad Airways added two flights on the Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi route over the weekend and now operates a total of eight daily flights between the two cities with the aim of helping Israeli passengers return.