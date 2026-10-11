Fate of French shipment to Elbit unclear after anti-Israel groups push for it to be nixed

The fate of a French shipment meant for Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems was unclear on Sunday after anti-Israel activists apparently prevented it from being loaded onto two successive flights, including one from El Al.

The shipment, said to contain gears produced by French company Mijno and meant for military vehicles, was originally meant to be sent on an Air France flight from Paris to Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to media reports. But French labor unions representing airport workers claimed that day to have blocked it from being loaded, with local pro-Palestinian activists declaring “victory” after lobbying the unions to refuse to load the cargo.

French, European and Israeli news outlets reported Thursday and Friday that the shipment had then been set to be loaded onto an El Al flight on Saturday night. But the activist groups urged the unions to again refuse, and French legal NGOs then said they filed for an injunction barring the cargo from being loaded, citing French restrictions on arms exports to Israel.

In the end, the El Al flight took off from Paris shortly after 11 p.m. local time (midnight Israel time), about a half hour after its scheduled departure — without the Elbit cargo.

In response to an inquiry from The Times of Israel, El Al said Elbit decided not to send the cargo on the flight. The flagship carrier added that it did not know why Elbit opted not to send the shipment, and does not know where it is now, speculating that it may have been sent via a third country.

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Elbit declined to comment on the matter. Air France, according to Hebrew media reports, denied altogether that one of its planes had initially been intended to carry the cargo.

According to The Marker, an Israeli business publication, some of the parts contained in the shipment are meant to then be exported to non-Israeli clients, meaning the damage to Israeli security would mainly be indirect, coming via harm to Elbit’s reputation abroad due to newfound doubts as to whether its systems can be delivered to clients on schedule.

The spat over the shipment is the latest battle between Paris and Jerusalem over defense exports. France says it does not ship “offensive” weapons to Israel, and it barred dozens of Israeli defense companies from exhibiting at the 2024 and 2026 Eurosatory defense shows in Paris and the 2025 Paris Air Show.

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France also recognized a Palestinian state against Israel’s wishes, and recently imposed sanctions on Israeli West Bank settlements.

In response, earlier this year, Israel said it was halting all defense procurement from France.