Daily Briefing Oct. 11 – A message to Eisenkot? Joint List vows to do ‘anything’ to oust Netanyahu

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As Ofer Winter, the head of the People of Israel party, simultaneously criticizes the Netanyahu government and declares he will only serve in a right-wing government led by the current prime minister, Karmel discusses how Winter’s party was created to be an alternative for right-wing voters angry with Netanyahu and the country’s leadership in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack.

Following a declaration by the mainly Arab Joint List that it is prepared to provide an electoral “safety net” for any anti-Netanyahu coalition, Karmel notes that this appears to be a message to opposition front-runner Gadi Eisenkot, who is adamant that he does not seek the support of Arab parties — but may need backing from Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party, and the Joint List too, if he is to unseat Netanyahu.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Ofer Winter talks like he’s the opposition, but won’t walk away from Netanyahu

Joint Arab List says it’s willing to provide safety net for any anti-Netanyahu coalition

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: