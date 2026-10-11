Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

France says Abbas’s postponement of elections deprives Palestinians of democratic rights

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:35 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attends the inauguration ceremony of the Innovation and Excellence Compound in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 9, 2026. (AP/Mahmoud Illean)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attends the inauguration ceremony of the Innovation and Excellence Compound in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 9, 2026. (AP/Mahmoud Illean)

France pans Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to postpone parliamentary and presidential elections that had been planned for November, saying it “once again deprives the Palestinian people of their right to express themselves democratically at the ballot box.”

“Palestinian democratic renewal is inseparable from preserving the two-state solution,” French Foreign Ministry Spokesman Pascal Confavreux says in a statement.

“France calls on the Palestinian authorities to reconsider their decision and to organize legislative and presidential elections throughout Palestine as soon as possible,” he says.

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