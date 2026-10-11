France says Abbas’s postponement of elections deprives Palestinians of democratic rights

France pans Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to postpone parliamentary and presidential elections that had been planned for November, saying it “once again deprives the Palestinian people of their right to express themselves democratically at the ballot box.”

“Palestinian democratic renewal is inseparable from preserving the two-state solution,” French Foreign Ministry Spokesman Pascal Confavreux says in a statement.

“France calls on the Palestinian authorities to reconsider their decision and to organize legislative and presidential elections throughout Palestine as soon as possible,” he says.