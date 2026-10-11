Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Ukrainian-Israeli jailed for spying for Russia recounts his exploits

Today, 4:59 pm
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The New York Times reports on a Ukrainian man who was jailed in Ukraine for spying for Russia.

The man, identified only as Aleksander, is also an Israeli citizen who moved to Israel as a child and served in the Israeli military, the report says.

Aleksander tells the paper he never felt connected to either Ukraine or Israel, with most of his family in Russia, and agreed to work for Russian operatives, providing them with information on troop movements and plans throughout the war, before he was caught.

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