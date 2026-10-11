Houthis report another strike on Sanaa’s airport, accusing Saudi Arabia

The escalation in fighting between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen continues as the rebels say the airport under their control in Sanaa has been struck again. They blame the Saudis but provide no details.

The accusation, aired by a Houthi-held broadcaster, comes a day after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels accused them of another deadly missile attack on the Riyadh international airport that killed 12 people and injured over 300, some of them critically.

Saudi Arabia kept the Riyadh airport closed today and moved schools in the capital online as the Houthis threatened new strikes across the kingdom.