Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Houthis report another strike on Sanaa’s airport, accusing Saudi Arabia

By AP Today, 5:27 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The escalation in fighting between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen continues as the rebels say the airport under their control in Sanaa has been struck again. They blame the Saudis but provide no details.

The accusation, aired by a Houthi-held broadcaster, comes a day after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels accused them of another deadly missile attack on the Riyadh international airport that killed 12 people and injured over 300, some of them critically.

Saudi Arabia kept the Riyadh airport closed today and moved schools in the capital online as the Houthis threatened new strikes across the kingdom.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.