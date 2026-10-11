Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries

The Saudi civil aviation authority says a new attack on Riyadh’s airport this afternoon caused injuries, a day after another attack blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis killed at least 12 people and wounded hundreds at the facility.

“King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to a new attack on Sunday afternoon,” the General Authority of Civil Aviation says in a statement, adding that it “resulted in injuries, and the assessment of the damage and verification of the safety of the facilities are still under way.”