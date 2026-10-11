Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries
The Saudi civil aviation authority says a new attack on Riyadh’s airport this afternoon caused injuries, a day after another attack blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis killed at least 12 people and wounded hundreds at the facility.
“King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to a new attack on Sunday afternoon,” the General Authority of Civil Aviation says in a statement, adding that it “resulted in injuries, and the assessment of the damage and verification of the safety of the facilities are still under way.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Lawyers who represents Jews accused of nationalist violence say two ‘security personnel’ arrested in West Bank
- Netanyahu convenes security officials amid concerns of Iran escalation
- PM’s aide says he’ll sue anyone who shares chats leaked from his phone; journalist Amit Segal defends their conversations
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