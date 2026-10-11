Two Indian sailors missing after vessel attacked off Oman

Two Indian sailors are missing after a commercial vessel was hit by a “drone attack” today off the coast of Oman, New Delhi’s shipping minister says.

Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal says the tanker MT Petro Dolphin, with 11 Indian seafarers on board, was attacked at the anchorage area for the port of Sohar in northern Oman.

“While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing,” he says on X.

Sonowal says search and rescue operations by local authorities are underway.

“We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he says.