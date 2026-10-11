Footage appears to show unidentified object that triggered sirens near Lebanon border

Security footage circulating online appears to show the unidentified aerial object that triggered sirens last night in the Western Galilee village of Arab al-Aramshe, near the Lebanese border.

It remains unclear what the object was. Some Hebrew media outlets speculate that it may have been a bag or balloon that drifted in from Lebanon. The IDF says searches are ongoing, not having ruled out a security incident.

Local security teams from nearby communities and IDF troops were mobilized last night after the object was detected. There are currently no restrictions on civilian activity in the area.

העצם הבלתי מזוהה כפי שנקלט אתמול באחד היישובים בגליל המערבי – והוביל לסריקות נרחבות במהלך הלילה ופריסת מחסומים. שקית? בלון? מצנח רחיפה? עב"ם? pic.twitter.com/6G2fHmTerB — איתי בלומנטל ???????? Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) October 11, 2026