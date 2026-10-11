Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Police: 7 minors arrested on suspicion of assaulting Ramle man
Police say they arrested seven minors in Ramle over an assault on a resident in his 20s this afternoon.
The victim was lightly wounded, police say.
Officers located and detained the suspects after the “serious criminal incident,” and will bring them before a court tomorrow “based on the needs and findings of the investigation,” police add.
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