Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Police: 7 minors arrested on suspicion of assaulting Ramle man

By Noam Lehmann Today, 10:53 pm
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Police say they arrested seven minors in Ramle over an assault on a resident in his 20s this afternoon.

The victim was lightly wounded, police say.

Officers located and detained the suspects after the “serious criminal incident,” and will bring them before a court tomorrow “based on the needs and findings of the investigation,” police add.

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