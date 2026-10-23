Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Wounded toll in West Bank shooting attack rises to 5, with 2 in critical condition

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:21 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (Magen David Adom)
The scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (Magen David Adom)

Medics say five Israelis were wounded in the shooting attack in the southern West Bank.

They include two critically wounded and three in light-to-moderate condition, according to first responders.

The IDF says troops returned fire at the Judea Junction on Route 35 and killed two Palestinian gunmen.

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