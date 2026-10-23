Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Wounded toll in West Bank shooting attack rises to 5, with 2 in critical condition
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Medics say five Israelis were wounded in the shooting attack in the southern West Bank.
They include two critically wounded and three in light-to-moderate condition, according to first responders.
The IDF says troops returned fire at the Judea Junction on Route 35 and killed two Palestinian gunmen.
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