Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
French minister says Paris shooting ‘clearly a terrorist crime’
A shooting today during which a person was killed and at least four others were injured at Trappes, in the Yvelines district west of Paris, was “clearly a terrorist crime,” says Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.
Nunez adds that investigations by the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s body are still ongoing.
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