Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

French minister says Paris shooting ‘clearly a terrorist crime’

By Reuters Today, 4:34 pm
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Police officers look at evidences on a site of a petrol station where a man opened fire from his car, killing one person and injuring four others according to police sources, in Trappes, Paris’ suburb on October 23, 2026. (Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP)
Police officers look at evidences on a site of a petrol station where a man opened fire from his car, killing one person and injuring four others according to police sources, in Trappes, Paris’ suburb on October 23, 2026. (Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP)

A shooting today during which a person was killed and at least four others were injured at Trappes, in the Yvelines district west of Paris, was “clearly a terrorist crime,” says Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

Nunez adds that investigations by the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s body are still ongoing.

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