1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting near Paris; prosecutors investigating as suspected terror attack

A man opened fire from a vehicle on Friday in the streets of the town of Trappes, west of Paris, killing one person and wounding four, a police source says.

The man was arrested in the nearby town of Coignieres after opening fire in Trappes and neighboring La Verriere around 10:30 am (0830 GMT), police say.

French prosecutors say they are investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack.

Local authorities say the toll could change as emergency services are still working at the scene, about 20 kilometers (13 miles) west of the French capital.

“An individual fired shots from his vehicle at multiple people along his path, in Trappes and La Verriere,” Trappes mayor Ali Rabeh writes on Instagram.

Writing on X, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu says the case was “very serious” and says “all resources of the security forces and the judiciary are fully mobilized.”

The shooting comes as France is on edge following riots on the sidelines of mass protests over the cost of living last weekend, which saw some of the worst street violence the country has seen in recent years.