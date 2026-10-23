Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
2 injured, one of them seriously, in West Bank shooting attack; 2 gunmen shot dead
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Two Israelis were injured in the shooting attack in the southern West Bank, according to first responders.
One is said to be seriously injured while the second is in light-to-moderate condition.
Meanwhile, the IDF says two gunmen who carried out the attack were shot dead by troops as they tried to flee the scene.
The IDF says it has set up roadblocks and imposed closures on nearby Palestinian towns.
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