Hundreds of Syrians protest against Israeli military activity in territory

Hundreds rally across Syria today condemning Israeli incursions in the country’s south, including one this week that killed a man with a disability, AFP correspondents and state media report.

The IDF said yesterday that troops fired at a suspect who was approaching them and who did not stop despite warnings, and that the incident is under review.

Protesters rally in several locations including Damascus and central Syria’s Homs, decrying Israeli incursions and attacks in the southern Quneitra and Daraa provinces, state media reports. An AFP correspondent in Daraa city sees hundreds rallying, some waving Syrian flags.

Protester Taysir al-Hariri tells AFP that demonstrators had gathered to “send a message to the world” that Syria stands united “against Israeli incursions and against anyone who is tempted to tamper… with national security.”