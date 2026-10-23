Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Hundreds of Syrians protest against Israeli military activity in territory

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 6:56 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Syrians wave flags and hold portraits of people who were reportedly arrested during Israeli military incursions in southern Syria, as they protest near the United Nations building in Damascus, on October 23, 2026. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)
Syrians wave flags and hold portraits of people who were reportedly arrested during Israeli military incursions in southern Syria, as they protest near the United Nations building in Damascus, on October 23, 2026. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)

Hundreds rally across Syria today condemning Israeli incursions in the country’s south, including one this week that killed a man with a disability, AFP correspondents and state media report.

The IDF said yesterday that troops fired at a suspect who was approaching them and who did not stop despite warnings, and that the incident is under review.

Protesters rally in several locations including Damascus and central Syria’s Homs, decrying Israeli incursions and attacks in the southern Quneitra and Daraa provinces, state media reports. An AFP correspondent in Daraa city sees hundreds rallying, some waving Syrian flags.

Protester Taysir al-Hariri tells AFP that demonstrators had gathered to “send a message to the world” that Syria stands united “against Israeli incursions and against anyone who is tempted to tamper… with national security.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.