Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Jordan now says 6 killed in shooting attack on funeral at church
Six people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack by unidentified assailants during a funeral at a church in Jordan’s Karak governorate, the Public Security Directorate says, after state-owned media had earlier reported that seven people were killed.
Authorities say an investigation is under way and that they will announce its findings as they became available.
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