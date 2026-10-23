Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Jordan now says 6 killed in shooting attack on funeral at church

By Reuters Today, 5:01 pm
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Six people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack by unidentified assailants during a funeral at a church in Jordan’s Karak governorate, the Public Security Directorate says, after state-owned media had earlier reported that seven people were killed.

Authorities say an investigation is under way and that they will announce its findings as they became available.

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