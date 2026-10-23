Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
UAE closes beach in Sharjah as precaution over tanker oil spill
The United Arab Emirates has temporarily closed Al Hamriyah beach in Sharjah as a precaution against marine pollution from an oil spill involving a tanker, says the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.
Authorities are taking measures to protect beaches and prevent pollution from reaching the shore and urge fishermen and sea-goers to follow official safety instructions.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here