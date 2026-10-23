Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

UAE closes beach in Sharjah as precaution over tanker oil spill

By Reuters Today, 4:53 pm
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FILE: The Chinese-flagged container shipping vessel Hui Fa transits the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Khor Fakkan in the emirate of Sharjah in the east of the UAE on October 13, 2026. (AFP)
FILE: The Chinese-flagged container shipping vessel Hui Fa transits the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Khor Fakkan in the emirate of Sharjah in the east of the UAE on October 13, 2026. (AFP)

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily closed Al Hamriyah beach in Sharjah as a precaution against marine pollution from an oil spill involving a tanker, says the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

Authorities are taking measures to protect beaches and prevent pollution from reaching the shore and urge fishermen and sea-goers to follow official safety instructions.

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