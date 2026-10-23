Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

White House: Melania Trump secures ceasefire in Russian-controlled city of Oleshky

By Reuters Today, 4:45 pm
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US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, which will begin on October 29, the White House says.

Residents of the southern Ukrainian town, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, have reported a deepening food crisis.

“Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway,” a White House statement says.

Melania Trump has been active in trying to get Ukrainian children seized by Russia during the war returned to their families.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” Melania Trump says in the statement.

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