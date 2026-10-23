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IDF chief: Troops who killed Palestinian gunmen in West Bank prevented a more severe attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:53 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is seen at the IDF's main command center, September 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is seen at the IDF's main command center, September 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the soldiers who killed the two Palestinian gunmen in the southern West Bank this morning prevented a more severe attack.

“This was a serious attack. The troops’ swift action prevented an even more serious attack and further harm to civilians and security forces,” he says during an assessment with officers on the shooting.

Zamir says that “a large quantity of ammunition was found in the vehicle in which the terrorists arrived at the scene of the attack, which was intended to be used to carry out a larger-scale attack.”

According to the IDF, the gunmen were armed with an M16 rifle and a pistol, and they were shot dead by the deputy commander of the Home Front Command’s Ari Battalion and a company commander who rushed to the scene.

Zamir also ordered that preparations be made for additional forces to be deployed to the Central Command if required.

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