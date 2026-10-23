Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

3 victims of West Bank shooting attack taken to Jerusalem hospitals

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:51 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three victims of the shooting attack in the southern West Bank arrive at hospitals in Jerusalem.

Shaare Zedek Medical Centre says two men, both conscious and in moderate condition, were brought to the hospital.

Hadassah Hospital Ein Karem says one man arrived in good condition after being wounded in the shooting.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says it treated two others in critical condition at the scene of the attack.

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