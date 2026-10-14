IDF chief warns of ‘potential for escalation’ across all fronts, decries settler violence

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says there is a possibility of a security escalation “across all fronts,” and adds that settler violence against Palestinians must be “eradicated using every tool available to the State of Israel.”

Zamir’s comments come as he visits the Central Command headquarters alongside its head, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

“In light of the numerous alerts across all fronts and the sensitivity of this period, the potential for escalation has increased,” Zamir says, noting that the 98th Division has been deployed to the West Bank to boost the IDF presence there.

“During this sensitive period, we must maintain vigilance and readiness on every front, preserve freedom of action and thwart threats quickly,” the IDF chief says. “We are pursuing and fighting terrorism everywhere. The IDF is at a high level of readiness to transition to broad offensive operations against any party that attempts to harm Israeli civilians.”

Zamir notes that the “sensitive period” includes the ongoing olive harvest, which is often a time of heightened settler violence against Palestinian farmers.

“The IDF will continue to act to enable the harvest to take place while maintaining public order and the security of all populations in the area,” Zamir says. “Harming and committing violence against innocent people does not reflect the Israeli spirit or the Jewish spirit. [Such actions] must be condemned and eradicated using every tool available to the State of Israel.”