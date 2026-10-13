15-year-old girl detained on suspicion of attacking Druze woman on bus — police

A 15-year-old girl suspected of a racist assault on a Druze woman on a bus in Ramat Gan in August has been arrested, Israel Police said Tuesday.

The girl, who was questioned and then released under restrictive conditions, allegedly cursed the 24-year-old woman and threw socks at her, police said.

The police statement included security camera footage from the bus of the incident, timestamped August 6.

Police had closed an initial investigation into the matter, then reopened the case on Sunday after the complainant submitted new footage, a police spokesperson told The Times of Israel at the time.

The footage appended to police’s statement was first published by independent journalist Daniel Amram over the weekend. It showed Jewish youths throwing items at the woman — allegedly socks– who then got up and moved to the front of the bus.

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Amram, who cited the victim’s brother, said three boys and a girl assaulted the Druze woman and called her a “filthy Arab” for speaking Arabic on the Dan bus company’s 66 line, which travels between Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva. They also reportedly told her she has “no place in this country” and to get off the bus.

The victim told Channel 13, “I cried and felt transparent — nobody should have to go through something like this.”

תיעוד הנערות והנערים מזעזעים שקיללו וזרקו גרביים וחפצים על צעירה דרוזית רק כי דיברה בערבית! אין לתאר את הרוע . אחות של טייס חיל האוויר. צעקו לעברה : ״ערבייה מסריחה

הצעירה, בת לתא״ל ביחידה מסווגת ואחות לטייס קרב, נסעה בקו 66 של ״דן״ כשקבוצת נערים תקפו אותה, עד שנאלצה לעבור מקום.… pic.twitter.com/ojRACILSpz Advertisement — Yossi Eli (@Yossi_eli) October 11, 2026

According to Amram, after police closed the initial investigation, the victim’s brother recently obtained the security camera footage from Dan after completing a round of reserve duty as an air force pilot.

Amram quoted the brother as saying, “Nobody even intervened because they were afraid to deal with the youths.”

Both Amram and Channel 13 identified the victim’s brother as a pilot in the IDF’s reserves and her father as a brigadier-general in a classified unit.

The Walla outlet reported, without citing sources, that the suspect told police that her insults were initially directed at her friend, but when the complainant responded to her, an altercation developed. She also claimed she did not aim to throw a sock at the woman, and that it hit her by mistake.

In the video, the suspect is seen sitting three rows away from the alleged victim.

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According to the report, police are investigating the incident as a suspected racist assault.

Head of the B’Yachad party, Naftali Bennett, condemned the incident, writing Sunday on X that the alleged assault was “inhumane and not the Jewish way.” He noted that the Druze woman’s family background in the IDF was not a factor.

“Even if she was not a Druze from a combat family but ‘just’ a member of the Arab sector, it would be just as shameful.”