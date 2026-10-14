Daily Briefing Oct. 14 – IDF, police, Education Ministry spar over deadly school trip blast

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As the government approves an “urgent” NIS 1 billion shekel deal to purchase 12 Apache helicopters, Fabian discusses the need for a larger fleet to defend Israel’s borders.

With an investigation ongoing by the IDF, police and the Education Ministry into who is responsible for authorizing a school trip near the Lebanese border in which a 14-year-old high school student was killed by leftover piece of Hezbollah ordnance, Fabian notes that there could be hundreds more such items around the country following three years of war, and discusses whose job it is to clear unexploded munitions to prevent future tragedies.

After an unidentified flying object set off aerial intrusion warnings in a northern Arab village this weekend, Fabian reports that the incident is still being investigated by the Israeli Air Force.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Government approves NIS 1 billion toward ‘urgent’ purchase of 12 Apache helicopters

Deadly blast on school trip exposes lurking explosive threat after years of war

Teen killed, 24 injured by Hezbollah munition found on hike near Lebanon border

IDF: Unidentified object that triggered sirens in north was likely a balloon

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: