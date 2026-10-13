IDF: Unidentified object that triggered sirens in north was likely a balloon

The Israeli military said Tuesday it has determined that an unidentified flying object that triggered sirens in a northern border community on Saturday night was likely a balloon.

The object set off sirens in the Western Galilee village of Arab al-Aramshe, near the Lebanese border.

It came amid lingering tensions with Lebanon, where an uneasy ceasefire is in place following a conflict with Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah, which used drones to attack northern communities and IDF soldiers during the fighting.

Following an “in-depth investigation,” the military said it was “most likely a balloon-like object or a device that floats using hot air.”

“At this stage, it is not possible to determine its origin or purpose with certainty,” the military added, but noted that it determined the object was “not a drone or UAV.”

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“It may have been a harmless object that drifted into Israeli territory,” the military said.

העצם הבלתי מזוהה כפי שנקלט אתמול באחד היישובים בגליל המערבי – והוביל לסריקות נרחבות במהלך הלילה ופריסת מחסומים. שקית? בלון? מצנח רחיפה? עב"ם? pic.twitter.com/6G2fHmTerB — איתי בלומנטל ???????? Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) October 11, 2026

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The IDF said Israeli Air Force surveillance and detection systems detected the object, and “tracked it and directed forces on the ground as they handled the incident.”

The military said it reinforced security in communities in the area, “until all checks related to the matter were completed.”

So far, the IDF has not located the object, but there are no changes in the Home Front Command guidelines for civilians.

The IDF also commented on recent false aerial detections and interceptor launches over southern Lebanon, saying that the Air Force has been constantly working to thwart threats while prioritizing the safety of Israeli civilians and troops.

“The difference between a drone and a bird is very small, and therefore no risks are taken,” the military said, adding that “once a threat is detected, a rapid process is carried out until the target is intercepted.”

“The IDF continues to conduct searches in the area, both in the air and on the ground, while continuously examining its detection systems to improve identification capabilities and draw lessons from operational incidents of this kind,” the military added.