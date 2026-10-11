Report: Israeli-UAE meeting to discuss flydubai attack called off at last minute
A planned meeting between Israeli Transportation Ministry officials and Emirati officials slated for this week has reportedly been called off.
According to Channel 13 news, because the meeting was called off, the findings of the Emirati probe into the thwarted flydubai terror attack two weeks ago will not be presented to Israeli authorities.
The TV network reports that it has received conflicting information as to the reason for the canceled meeting.
According to one version of events, Channel 13 says, the UAE canceled the meeting because it did not want the attendance of Transportation Minister Miri Regev to be seen as political. A separate scenario reported by the TV channel says that Regev herself called off the meeting for unknown reasons.
Saudis say 1 killed, 11 injured in today’s attack on Riyadh airport
The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority says that one person, a Pakistani resident, was killed and 11 other people were injured in today’s attack on King Khalid International airport in Riyadh.
The attack resulted in material damage that is currently being assessed, it adds.
US airlines warned to exercise caution when flying over Saudi Arabia
The Federal Aviation Administration warns US airlines to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing safety threats tied to ongoing military activities and navigation system interference.
The FAA Notice to Airmen, which lasts until December 10, follows strikes yesterday and today on Riyadh’s international airport. The attack yesterday killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.
“Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflight, the arrival, and departure phases of flight,” the FAA says.
Maritime agency confirms tanker near Oman was struck by a drone
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says that it has reclassified an incident in the vicinity of Sohar anchorage in Oman as an attack after confirmation that the tanker was struck by a drone.
Local authorities are assisting in the evacuation of the crew, UKMTO says, adding that damage assessment and environmental impact is unknown at the time of the update.
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