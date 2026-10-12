Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar is local leader suspected of taking bribes
Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar is the local leader arrested this morning, along with his wife, on suspicion of taking bribes to sway public tenders in the city.
Twenty-two other people were detained or arrested in the case, including the head of a financial firm.
The corruption is thought to have affected multiple fields, including sanitation, education, business licenses and more.
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