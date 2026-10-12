Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Man accused of raping wife, beating her and young daughter, threatening to kill them

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:37 pm
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The Haifa District Attorney’s Office says it indicted a man from central Israel’s Sharon region on charges of raping his wife, repeatedly beating her and the couple’s young daughter and threatening to kill them.

On one occasion, the man beat his wife with a newly purchased shoe after he argued with her for buying it, the District Attorney’s Office says in a statement.

On another occasion, the man allegedly kicked the couple’s daughet, aged around nine, and beat her with a flip-flop and a set of keys.

The following night, the suspect forced his wife into sexual intercourse, saying he brought her into his home “for this and for cleaning,” according to prosecutors’ request from the Haifa District Court to keep him in custody, the statement says.

The District Attorney’s Office does not provide the indictment or specify when the suspect was arrested. The statement says its contents are the only material whose publication the court has approved.

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