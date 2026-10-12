Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

At least 12 hikers injured, including kids, in blast near Lebanon border; likely cause is unexploded ordnance

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:18 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Security and rescue forces at the scene of a blast near the northern border that injured at least 12 hikers, including children, on October 12, 2026 (Channel 12 screenshot)
Security and rescue forces at the scene of a blast near the northern border that injured at least 12 hikers, including children, on October 12, 2026 (Channel 12 screenshot)

At least 12 people are injured, including children, in a blast in northern Israel in the Ramim Ridge area, near the Lebanon border, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

The toll is initial, MDA director Eli Bin tells Channel 12 news. He says “severe” injuries were caused by an explosion.

The injured are hikers who were on a trek near the Lebanon border, near the Pe’er observation point.

It is believed that the blast was caused by unexploded ordnance, although this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

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