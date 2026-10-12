At least 12 hikers injured, including kids, in blast near Lebanon border; likely cause is unexploded ordnance

At least 12 people are injured, including children, in a blast in northern Israel in the Ramim Ridge area, near the Lebanon border, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

The toll is initial, MDA director Eli Bin tells Channel 12 news. He says “severe” injuries were caused by an explosion.

The injured are hikers who were on a trek near the Lebanon border, near the Pe’er observation point.

It is believed that the blast was caused by unexploded ordnance, although this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.